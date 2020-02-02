UNICORN Token Market Capitalization Tops $419,034.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $419,034.00 and approximately $13,547.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

