Unify Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,713.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Unify has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Unify has a total market capitalization of $108,247.00 and approximately $1,713.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00759090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007000 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033522 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000539 BTC.

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

