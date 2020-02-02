Unikoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Unikoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $822.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unikoin Gold has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Unikoin Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, DDEX and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unikoin Gold Token Profile

Unikoin Gold was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,847,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com.

Buying and Selling Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unikoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

