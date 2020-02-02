Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $301,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,568,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $283,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.42. 3,563,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,202. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.86 and its 200 day moving average is $171.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

