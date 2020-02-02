Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,412,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 125,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $179.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

