United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Raised by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 3.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $62,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

