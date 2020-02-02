United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 41.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.22.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

