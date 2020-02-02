United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) is Westhampton Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises 2.8% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,461 shares of company stock worth $9,207,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.20. 4,531,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,060. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.40.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

