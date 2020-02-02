UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Position Lifted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 5.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.55% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,708,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UNH traded down $8.53 on Friday, hitting $272.45. 5,386,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54. The company has a market cap of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

