UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,327 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after purchasing an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,416,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,573,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,976,000 after buying an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,453,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,047,000 after buying an additional 69,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $8.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.45. 5,386,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The firm has a market cap of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

