Universa (UTNP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,454.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Universa has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $1,454.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinBene and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Universa has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

