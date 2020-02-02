Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Universal Display worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 5.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $16,573,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Display by 25.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.23.

Shares of OLED opened at $176.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

