Universe (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $136,962.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Universe has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. Universe has a total market capitalization of $136,962.00 and $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,377,660 coins and its circulating supply is 85,177,660 coins. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

