UnlimitedIP Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $222,432.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, BigONE, OTCBTC and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.02973034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00196921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00130639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HADAX, Allcoin, OTCBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

