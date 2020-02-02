Unobtanium (UNO) Trading 15.1% Higher This Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $13.33 million and $128.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $66.11 or 0.00704354 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,378.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.56 or 0.04065795 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017670 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,646 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

