Upfiring (UFR) Price Tops $0.0220

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $474,597.00 and approximately $146.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, RightBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.02975395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00197380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00130140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring launched on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

