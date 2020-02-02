Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.18 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004431 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, TOPBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 36% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinExchange, IDEX, IDAX, OOOBTC, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

