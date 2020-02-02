US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.35 Million

Equities analysts expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report sales of $237.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $157.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $691.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $692.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

ECOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in US Ecology by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in US Ecology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in US Ecology by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOL stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.55. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. US Ecology’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

