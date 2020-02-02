Usca Ria LLC Has $19.17 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $14.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.51. 47,882,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,986,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.51. The company has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

