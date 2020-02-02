USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $447.56 million and $382.02 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00010931 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, Poloniex and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.02025705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00121921 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 437,417,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,526,564 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Coinsuper, Poloniex, FCoin, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, Hotbit, OKEx, Korbit, Kucoin, CoinEx, LATOKEN and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

