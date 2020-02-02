USDK One Day Trading Volume Reaches $56.55 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. In the last week, USDK has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and $56.55 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.