USDQ Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,080.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00010689 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $5,080.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDQ has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00052440 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00363005 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011305 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,349 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

