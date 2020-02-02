USDX Market Cap Tops $705,302.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001989 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $705,302.00 and approximately $1,593.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016934 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000616 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005371 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000917 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000160 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,115 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

