USDx stablecoin Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $186,139.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,398.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.04069872 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001940 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00704570 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006259 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,548,451 tokens. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

