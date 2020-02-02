V-ID (VIDT) Market Cap Hits $3.63 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One V-ID token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001236 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $591,071.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $560.15 or 0.05930661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 60,896,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,112,220 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

