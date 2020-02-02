V Systems (VSYS) Price Hits $0.0430 on Exchanges

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, V Systems has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. V Systems has a market capitalization of $82.34 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V Systems coin can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.96 or 0.02983228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00196952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00130659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems' total supply is 3,828,329,280 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,470,816 coins. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. V Systems' official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

