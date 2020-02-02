Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Valero Energy stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.