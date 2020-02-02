Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Valmont Industries worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,012,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

VMI stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.94 and a 52 week high of $153.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.