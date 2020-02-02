Valor Token (VALOR) Hits Market Cap of $4.85 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. In the last week, Valor Token has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.04 or 0.06009204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00126853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035097 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

