Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,554,000 after buying an additional 65,486 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,370,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,900,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $199,495,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,952,000 after buying an additional 146,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,211. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

