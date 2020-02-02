Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,370,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,900,000 after acquiring an additional 168,012 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $199,495,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,952,000 after acquiring an additional 146,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.92. 4,073,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,211. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.