Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,227,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,938. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12.

