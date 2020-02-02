Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 60,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 372,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,685,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075,958. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

