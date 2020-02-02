Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.55 and a 200 day moving average of $178.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

