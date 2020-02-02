Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.36. 2,565,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,300. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90.

