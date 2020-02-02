Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 12.3% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $101,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $177.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $151.38 and a 1 year high of $184.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

