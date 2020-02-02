Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.8% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Creative Planning owned 2.49% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $927,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.72 and a 52 week high of $96.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

