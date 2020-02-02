Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 295.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.30. 730,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,251. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $170.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.72.

