Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 12.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $100,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.72.

