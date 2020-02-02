Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) is Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s 8th Largest Position

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX owned about 0.23% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 158,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 17,486 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,348. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $121.83 and a 12-month high of $141.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.06.

