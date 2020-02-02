Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 356.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 158,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOO opened at $135.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.06. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91.

