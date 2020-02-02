Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.9% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.52. 4,522,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,771. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $137.12 and a one year high of $169.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

