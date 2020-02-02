Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.3% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.73. 3,320,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,276. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

