Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Varian Medical Systems worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAR opened at $140.57 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $150.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VAR. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

