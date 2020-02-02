Velas (VLX) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $26.35 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,053,091,324 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,008,733 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.