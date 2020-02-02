Verasity Achieves Market Cap of $1.87 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $285,438.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021869 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00119884 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005997 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

