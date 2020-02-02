Verge (XVG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.46 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Verge has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $67.28 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00756225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007021 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033622 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,165,170,759 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bittrex, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, YoBit, Cryptopia, Graviex, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, TradeOgre, Huobi, Binance, Upbit, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

