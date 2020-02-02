Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ycg LLC owned 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $23,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,771,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 795,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after buying an additional 83,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $529,887.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,115 shares of company stock worth $22,278,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.32 and a 200-day moving average of $153.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

