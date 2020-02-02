Veritas Investment Management LLP Buys 12,049 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 10.5% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $137,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,416,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,573,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $341,976,000 after buying an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.45. 5,386,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,814. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

