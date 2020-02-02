Veritas Investment Management LLP Has $60.26 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4,163.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,858 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up about 4.6% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Align Technology worth $60,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $14,519,000. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

In other Align Technology news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $130,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,208 shares of company stock worth $5,037,975 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.10. 1,204,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

